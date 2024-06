This Bizarre dental hygiene clip from Sesame Street feels like a surreal dream. The clip features a bird puppet who lives atop a hill and gets a lesson on how to properly clean his teeth.

This lesson is given by two giant hands that burst out of the hill and anthropomorphic dental cleaning supplies. The overall atmosphere of this clip feels like an unsettling fever dream, and I love it.



