Normal day in Butte, Montana turns surreal when folks spot an elephant running through town (video)

Folks in Butte, Montana were treated to a surreal sight when a circus elephant trotted through the middle of town. One person, who caught it on video, couldn't help but laugh at the oddity.

"An elephant walking down the road," she managed to say between stunned giggles. "Oh my God." (See video below, posted by The Washington Post.)

The female elephant had escaped from the Jordan World Circus to taste a little freedom, while her handler can be seen in the video running after her. She then took a potty break on someone's lawn, according to NBC Montana, before rejoining the circus.