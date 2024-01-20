Amy Coleslaw is a fantastic needle felt artist who goes by "@i_felt_kitsch" on instagram. I love all of the creepy-cute, surreal creatures that she makes, and the way that she re-purposes toys by incorporating them into her artwork.

Here's a felted tooth with a troll-doll head in the center, a barbie-worm, and a dreamy strawberry clown. These creations are all a million times better than the original toys.

I would have loved to play with them as a kid (and I'd love one now, too!). You can check out her website here.