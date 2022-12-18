Heartwarming video of rescue dogs choosing their very own toys

We really don't deserve dogs! Watch this 4-minute video of rescue dogs at Dogs Trust Ireland picking out their very own toys for Christmas last year. Their YouTube page explains:

It's finally #SantaPawsDay – the day all our dogs get to pick their own Christmas present! We couldn't squeeze them all in, but we hope you smile as much watching this as we did recording it.

Each dog is brought individually into a large room lined with dozens of plush toys, and gets to pick the one they want. No matter what they choose, they all seem super excited. I can't wait for this year's Santa Paws Day! Stay tuned!

Dogs Trust Ireland is a rescue organization in Ireland. They explain: