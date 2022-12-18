Yemeni scientist wants to build a baby factory full of artificial wombs

According to Hashem Al-Ghaili, the far-flung fantasies of Attack of the Clones and Death Stranding may become commonplace sooner than we think. The well-salted Instagram pitch soon spread like wildfire due to Al-Ghaili's impressive claims. EctoLife, as its creator is calling it, would incubate up to 30,000 babies a year, prevent genetic disorders, offer customized nutrition plans, and even come with a smartphone app so that expecting parents could monitor their baby's process.

Artificial wombs aren't exactly a new concept, but this a sci-fi movie where the promise of helping gay couples or trans women have children slips fast down the slope to eugenics. Regardless, EctoLife itself claims that it won't be "strictly necessary" until about 2100, so we can take comfort in the fact that we may never know how it turns out.