Idiot caught on video carving Nazi symbol into Beverly Hills menorah display and throwing rocks at it

Eric Brian King, a 47-year-old from Dallas, Texas, was charged with felony vandalism and hate crime after being caught on home security video allegedly carving a Nazi symbol into a resident's large Hanukkah menorah displayed on their lawn at Sunset Boulevard and Foothill Road. King is also seen allegedly throwing rocks at the menorah and smashing the floodlight illuminating it. Video below.

"When darkness hits, we provide more light and we shine the light brighter than ever," Aaron Newman, whose family put up the display, told CBS News. "Yesterday we had one flood light, and now we have two. We're shining the light brighter than ever."