Creator inserts himself into favorite film and TV settings

Have you ever found yourself watching a film and thought to yourself "I've been there!" and immediately felt more connected to it? That buzz of familiarity, knowing where they are, where the action is taking place, can make for a more immersive experience.

Well, content creator Thomas Duke experiences this feeling more than most, as he travels to filming locations and aligns stills from memorable movies with their surroundings. Check out his page Steppingthroughfilm; the actual locations might surprise you and may even make you see the films in a new light.

If I could choose any film to step into, I'd go to Tokyo and seek out locations where one of my favorite movies, Lost in Translation, was filmed. What film would you step into if you could?