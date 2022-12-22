Researchers discover how plants detect carbon dioxide and control their pores

Scientist have long known that plants can sense Carbon Dioxide (CO 2 ), and will rapidly open and close stomata (microscopic pores located on it's leaves shown in the highly magnified video below) as a reaction to the CO 2 level detected, however "why" CO 2 levels caused plant Stomata to open and close was a mystery until a team of researchers published a paper in Science Advances journal, describing the triggering/inhibiting mechanisms that allow plants to sense CO 2 concentration and the downstream reactions that cause plants to breath via stomata.



Douglas Clark | NSF

Infrared Thermal Imaging was used to identify a CO 2 insensitive Arabidopsis mutant plant with elevated leaf temperatures. The team then confirmed the high leaf temperature mutant didn't respond to changes in ambient CO 2 level concentration. Once isolated, the research team was able to identify the DNA sequence causing the genetic mutation (a Raf-like protein kinase), named it "HT1" for "high leaf temperature 1", and worked backwards from there.