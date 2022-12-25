Death Panel podcast brings critical analyses to politics, health policy, COVID-19

If you like to keep up on the latest COVID-19 news (the real stuff, not the manufactured minimizing stuff) and your politics lean very far left, here's a podcast you must listen to. The Death Panel podcast describes itself this way:

Politics, culture, and public policy from the left. Medicare for All now. Solidarity forever. Stay alive another week. Hosted by Beatrice Adler-Bolton, Artie Vierkant, Phil Rocco, Jules Gill-Peterson, and Abby Cartus. The Death Panel is independent, ad-free, and fully listener-supported.

I'm late to the Death Panel game but I am absolutely loving it. It provides exactly the kinds of smart, critical analyses of COVID-19 and other social, cultural, and political issues that there's too little of, and that we desperately need. I'm currently working my way through the COVID-19 episodes, including one of the latest, "COVID Year Three," which provides a deep dive into what they call the "sociological construction of the end of the pandemic." So many people believe and act like the pandemic is 'over'—well, that's not by accident. Instead, it was a conscious plan enacted by politicians, news media, and more. The episode painstakingly details "the major social and political developments that worked to normalize covid in 2022," and they bring receipts.

This episode is so good, it's convincing me to join their Patreon, so that I can listen to another episode they just released, "How Liberals Killed Masking." They describe the episode this way:

We look back at how such a basic intervention as masking during a pandemic became increasingly scrutinized, undermined, and ultimately stigmatized in mainstream discourse over the last three years.

And if you want even more of this critical political analysis of the (mis)handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, two of the hosts, Beatrice Adler-Bolton and Artie Vierkant, just published a book called "Health Communism." Publisher Verso describes the book as "a searing analysis of health and illness under capitalism." They continue: