Another power substation attack left more than 14000 without power in Washington state, and they're still calling it "vandalism"

Something about the fixed-smile way officials and media keep referring to these damaging infrastructure attacks as "vandalism" makes me think it's terrorism they're disinclined to identify. The latest put 14000 homes out of power in the middle of winter.

Three power substation facilities were vandalized in Pierce County, Washington, on Christmas morning, knocking out power to more than 14,000 customers, authorities said. … "It is unknown if there are any motives or if this was a coordinated attack on the power systems," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The Department of Homeland Security, buried right at the end of the article, is more forthcoming…