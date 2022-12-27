Coral's Tiny World features tiny handcrafted glass bongs and more

I love tiny things. If you ever find yourself in Lyon, France, be sure to visit the charming Musée Miniature et Cinéma, where you can marvel at thousands of miniature recreations of life and the movies. If you're not going to France anytime soon, you can get your tiny fix by meandering over to Coral's Tiny World, the Instagram account of Coral Kamstra-Brown. This self-described "stoner and her toys" blends her impressive glass-blowing talents with her love of toys into adorable vignettes of an inclusive group of posable, Barbie-like dolls living their best, most stoner-ey lives. My favorite doll has to be the mini-me version of Kamstra-Brown's husband: he's the spitting image of Ol' Blue Eyes, Frank Sinatra.