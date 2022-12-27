We've run this classic footage before a time or three, but now it looks better. Here's another:
Floppy disks ejected in space, how in HD (definition, not density)
- COMMENTS
- Floppy Disk
- footage
- inertia
- momentum
- NASA
- weightlessness
Russian "meat magnate" who criticized Putin dies in fall from hotel window
You have a man and a window. Then you have a window and no man. The Age: A Russian sausage magnate who briefly criticised Russia's invasion of Ukraine has died after falling from the third-floor window of a luxury hotel in India. Pavel Antov was a member of Vladimir Putin's United Russia Party and a… READ THE REST
Racist rant at In-N-Out Burger lands Colorado man in jail
Denver man Jordan Douglas Krah, 40, was content to be filmed delivering racist and homophobic gibberish at customers in a San Ramon In-N-Out Burger joint on Christmas Eve. The performance landed him in jail; he was charged with violating California's hate crime statute. "You're filming yourself eating? You're weird homosexuals." The diners look stunned, and… READ THE REST
Avatar: The Way of Water bombs in China
With $889m in the can worldwide, Avatar: The Way of Water is closing in fast on the billion-dollar return it needs just to break even. 2009's Avatar remains the undisputed king of the box office, and the killing it made in China made it a global juggernaut. According to Comic Book Resources, though, The Way of Water is falling… READ THE REST
Get a $199 6-in-1 wireless charging station for only $60 right now
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. One of the most annoying modern inconveniences you can experience is having multiple devices die around the same time. Sure, your phone, smartwatch, and earbuds probably came with their own chargers,… READ THE REST
Need a last-minute gift or planning a move? Get a $200 Clutter moving credit for $100.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Handling a move without help can be exhausting and time-consuming, and something always seems to break. So if you're looking for an awesome last-minute present, why not give the gift of… READ THE REST
Enjoy the benefits of the sauna at home with this infrared blanket for $399.99
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. After a long day at the office or an intense workout, sometimes we just need a little rejuvenation. The Vortix Sauna Blanket can help ease your aches and pains and it's only… READ THE REST