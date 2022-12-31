Fiona Apple covers The Waterboys' "The Whole of the Moon"

Here's a beautifully chilling version of The Waterboys' The Whole of the Moon sung by Fiona Apple. Here's some context about the cover, posted on Zelda Hallman's YouTube:

After Mr. Scott (@ MickPuck) heard the performance he tweeted – "Prepare ye to receive goosebumps." Fiona practiced the first take in a small vocal closet but when it came time for the main event, Tony moved Fiona into the big room where she had a great expanse to sing into. I tagged along with my new camera which I could barely work because I had forgotten my glasses – couldn't see the buttons, couldn't focus. Despite the crappy camera work of a blind photographer, the magic that is Fiona shines through. I hope you enjoy this captivating version of a sublime song.

I've always loved The Waterboys' version, and I have to say Fiona Apple's version is brilliant, too. I hope you enjoy it!