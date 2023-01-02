The inspiring story of the man behind the Times Square New Year's Eve 'confetti blizzard': Treb Heining

As the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve, millions of people around the world tune in to watch the iconic Ball Drop in Times Square. But have you ever stopped to think about the confetti that falls from the sky during the celebration?

Thirty years ago, balloon artist Treb Heining was asked to come up with a special effect for the Ball Drop. He came up with the idea of dispersing thousands of pounds of confetti by hand, creating a billowing snowfall of colorful paper in Times Square. It's a moving story that has now been captured in a lovely 12-minute documentary by Joshua Charow, showcasing Heining's dedication to this beloved tradition. To this day, Heining still leads a team of volunteers who make the confetti drop happen, even in the bitter cold.