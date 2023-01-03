Ozzy Man reviews a sloth being rescued

I'm sure many of you have seen a video that went viral a few years ago, where a man helps a sloth across a busy street and then makes sure he is safely deposited into a nice tree. According to DarynKagan.com, the original video was captured by Gabrielle Araujo and showed Jose Aldenizio stopping traffic on a road in Rio de Janeiro to help the sloth make it safely across.

Well, today comedian Ozzy Man posted his version of the video, where he voices what he surmises the sloth might be thinking and saying. On his YouTube, Ozzy Man explains:

"Here's me voice as a grateful sloth enjoying a tree with girth and waving goodbye to a hooman."

The original video is heartwarming all by itself, and Ozzy Man's voice over makes it even better. Enjoy!

If you want to know more about Ozzy Man, whose real name is Ethan Marrell, here's a write-up about him in Perth Now, which explains that the character is "a parody of a dinky-di Australian bogan who has a good heart despite his fondness for foul language."