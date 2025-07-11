Watch a capybara conquer an agility course with grace and style

Did you know capybaras could be taught to master agility courses? I had no idea, until I stumbled across this video from Ozzy Man Reviews, which features a gorgeous and talented capybara who is absolutely crushing every obstacle it encounters.

As usual, Ozzy Man makes the already terrific content even better by providing a hilarious running commentary on the action. He quite correctly calls the capybara, "fair dinkum nimble and majestic," as the spry creature performs "dangerous stunts" like running through a "tunnel of doom," weaving in and out of poles, slowing walking up and down a see-saw ramp, high jumping over hurdles and more! Ozzy Man praises the capybara's "modern" coach for providing love and tenderness, scritches and kisses, and plenty of snacks. Ozzy also throws some shade at an alpaca that's standing by looking incredibly jealous of the lovely capybara. At a few points in the video, the capybara stands upright on its back legs and Ozzy Man exclaims, "he went bipedal!" which made me laugh out loud. At the end of the video, when the capybara has finished the course and is sitting on a little makeshift podium, so calm and proud of itself, Ozzy Man gives the capybara the praise it fully deserves: "Fuck yes, capybara, fuck yes, mate."

I loved watching the capybara slowly and deliberately conquer all of the obstacles, and I had to know more. Who is this capybara? Who is this kind and gentle coach? Where did this gorgeous display of agility take place? I did a little research and found out that this nonchalantly talented fellow is named Stinky, his trainer is named Simon, and the agility course is at Zoo Ljubljana in Slovenia. Simon tells the story of how he came to work with Stinky here, where he also discusses his deep affection for the sweet capybara and recounts their friendship. Simon also shared the original video (without Ozzy Man's commentary) here — you can see the full obstacle course starting around the 15:48 mark. Enjoy!

