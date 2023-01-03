The trailer for Kaiju No.8 presents a different type of shonen anime

One thing you can count on in the shonen anime genre is consistency. With several decades under its belt, shonen storytelling has gathered a reliable series of tropes that fans have come to love over the years. In addition to the copious tropes that power the genre, there is also a litany of familiar plot structures that shonen loyalists unconsciously expect from most of the stories they consume. Although these tropes and plot lines are insanely popular, anything can become repetitive and formulaic through consistent overuse.

However, similar to the consistency of the genre, shonen also possesses the ability to be wildly innovative when necessary. Such is the case with Kaiju No. 8. A few years ago, Kaiju No.8 debuted on the digital offshoot of the Shonen Jump magazine and became a smash hit for its unique approach to the genre. In the video linked above, you can watch the trailer for the anime adaptation of Kaiju No. 8.