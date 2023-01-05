Burglars break into home, then call 911 to get help moving stuff out

A man-and-woman burgling duo in Florida needed immediate help, so they did what you're supposed to do in an emergency and called 911. But to their dismay, 911 refused to help them move their stuff out of a house they had burglarized, arresting them instead.

From AP News:

Deputies had been searching for the male suspect after identifying him from security video as a burglar at a Dollar General store in Poinciana, Florida, where several items were stolen earlier in the day, the sheriff's office said in a statement. Poinciana is about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south of Orlando.

While talking to deputies, the female suspect told them that she had called 911 for the purpose of having law enforcement help them move their belongings from the house they were burglarizing. They also wanted to get a ride to the airport so they could spend the weekend in New York, the sheriff's office said.

"Deputies DID help them with their belongings, and DID give them a ride, but it wasn't to the airport … it was to the Polk Pokey," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "And they are welcome to stay there all weekend long. The Polk Pokey is much better than New York anyway."