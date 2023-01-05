Ben of Questing Beast has put together a list of his candidates for the best OSR D&D content for the past year. He organizes them by categories such as Best Beginner Product, Best Rules, Best Setting, etc. Some of the winners include the Mausritter Boxed Set, Oz, The Book of Gaub, and GOZR.
Eight of the best D&D books from 2022
- Dungeons & Dragons
- OSR
- tabletop games
- tabletop gaming
- TTRPGs
