Teacher makes dolls for her students based on drawings of their dream monsters

An incredible teacher made each of her students a plush toy based on their drawings. Each kid drew their "dream monster", and the plush toys capture the drawings perfectly. The teacher has stated that she wants to keep a low profile. Whoever she is, she's like Mary Poppins in her creativity and ability to go above and beyond at her job!
From Instagram:
"A teacher at a school in Melbourne Australia has gained fans around the world after making stuffed animals for each of her 22 students based on their drawings of their dream monsters."