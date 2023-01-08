Columnist uses AI to write review about AI

In his column on the future of the comics business ICV2 contributor Rob Salkowitz included a section about the impact of AI-generated art and writing. This caught my attention:

"In fact, the AI is so good that I asked it to write this column in the style of Rob Salkowitz, and I'll bet most of you couldn't even tell the difference!"

Hmm. I'm sure whatever copy was AI-written would have been later edited (like any other human-written text) but I wonder: did the AI-written part include this self-referential sentence?