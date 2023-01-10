My favorite debunker of quack electronic gadgets, Big Clive, took apart a wearable device he purchased on eBay that is advertised to promote lymph drainage, promote blood circulation, and liquify fat cells. You will be shocked to discover that the device doesn't do any of those things.
Big Clive takes apart a "sonic health bracelet for lymph drainage and fat reduction"
