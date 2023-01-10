At $100 a pair, these Cup Noodle-inspired Converse sneakers are a couple of orders of magnitude more expensive than a container of Cup Noodle, and are inedible as well. I still want them.
Converse and Cup Noodle team up to make an excellent high-top sneaker
