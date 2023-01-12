Lisa Marie Presley has died at age 54

Lisa Marie Presley has died, according to TMZ, after suffering from cardiac arrest. The 54-year-old daughter of Priscilla and Elvis Presley had been rushed to the hospital earlier today after she was found unconscious by her housekeeper.

From TMZ:

Sources tell TMZ … Lisa was pronounced dead at the L.A. area hospital where she was taken after suffering cardiac arrest Thursday morning.

A rep for Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie's mother, tells TMZ … "Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time." …

LMP followed in her father's footsteps, becoming a singer/songwriter and dropped her debut album, "To Whom It May Concern" in 2003. The record reached number 5 on Billboard's album chart, and earned gold certification.