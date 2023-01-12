Lisa Marie Presley rushed to the hospital for alleged cardiac arrest

Lisa Marie Presley — 54-year-old daughter of Priscilla and Elvis Presley — has been hospitalized after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest Thursday morning. She was allegedly found unresponsive in her bedroom by her housekeeper, according to TMZ, and was then given CPR by ex-husband Danny Keough before paramedics arrived.

From TMZ:

We're told Lisa Marie Presley went into "full arrest" … our sources say someone administered epinephrine at the scene at least one time in order to help Presley regain a pulse. Sources directly connected to Lisa Marie tell TMZ … paramedics performed CPR Thursday at her house in Calabasas before rushing to a hospital. We're also told they were able to regain a pulse before she was transported. It's unclear what her condition is at this point, but we know she's getting treatment in a hospital.

Lisa Marie just attended the Golden Globe Awards with her mother Tuesday night to see Austin Butler win Best Actor for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in the musical biopic Elvis. "She is now receiving the best care," Priscilla posted on social media, according to NBC. "Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time."