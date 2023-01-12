Tesla driver enters full road rage mode

A video has been shared of what appears to be an angered Tesla Model Y driver failing to do much damage to another driver's automobile. The victim recorded the Model Y as it ran another car off the road. The Tesla driver decided to express his displeasure at being recorded demonstratively and stepped out of his luxury EV, brandishing what appears to be a length of pipe.

California Highway Patrol is reported to be investigating. Maybe they can do something about the blacked-out plates and ugly aftermarket spoiler.

Image: screen grab