Twitter's API, the data interface that allows third-party apps and websites to fetch tweets and post new ones, died mysteriously in the night. There's no word from Twitter on what happened or why, leaving users of popular apps such as Tweetbot to wonder whether Elon's had another brilliant idea or simply fired everyone who might fix it. If it was intentional, it forces users to log in on the web, with the official app, or any others the company may still approve of. If it was unintentional, well, mors vincit omnia.
Twitter API dies in the night, cutting off third-party apps
