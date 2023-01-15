Glen Martin Taylor is a boundary-breaking ceramicist

Popkin
Glen Martin Taylor's recent work in a screengrab from Instagram

Glen Martin Taylor takes ceramics to another level with his boundary breaking work. He incorporates mixed media into his ceramics, creating wonderful objects such as this teacup with gums and sharp teeth, these two halves of a plate stitched together with real pencils, this cup which holds spools of thread. I've never felt as excited about ceramics as I do when I see Taylor's work. His page says that he's a "Self-taught ceramic artist working and living in Ohio, USA."