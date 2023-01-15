The longest straw that one can theoretically drink out of is 34 feet long. Is there a way to break this world record for the tallest drinking straw? In this video by The Action Lab, a new method of making a functional tallest straw is tested. If the drinker stands below the water source instead of above it, this 34 foot limit can be surpassed. I don't know why one would ever need a straw over 34 feet long, but if you find yourself in that situation, you'll know how to make one.
Tallest straw makes new world record
