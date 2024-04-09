Canadian DNA lab sold paternity tests it knew were inaccurate

CNC News reports that Viaguard Accu-Metrics sold paternity tests that it knew were inaccurate and did so for years.

Harvey Tenenbaum, the owner of Viaguard Accu-Metrics, told a CBC producer with a hidden camera during a conversation in his office that prenatal paternity test results that his laboratory produced for about a decade were "never that accurate." The hidden camera conversation unfolded in the midst of a months-long CBC News investigation into a years-long pattern of erroneous results produced by Viaguard's non-invasive prenatal paternity testing. The test — if done correctly — matches DNA from a fetus that is in a mother's blood with the biological father's DNA.

Good old-fashioned journalism, an exposé of a crook the authorities wanted to deal with as quietly as they could: "The Standards Council of Canada stripped Viaguard of its accreditation in 2015. Federal Court records from the laboratory's failed legal bid to reverse the decision show the federal agency was aware of larger issues with Viaguard."

