Crowd-sourced compilation of resources about Paxlovid

Here's a document called "Paxlovid Resources" that compiles lots of information about Paxlovid–including links to peer-reviewed research studies about its effectiveness, fact sheets about its use and drug contraindications from the CDC and FDA, information about how and where to get the drug, resources about long COVID, and much more. The resources were compiled by folks who wanted to make sure there was an easily accessible, central location for anyone seeking information about the drug. I'm certainly not giving out medical advice here, but I am passing along this document in case you've been curious about Paxlovid or how to access it if you catch COVID. I believe it's better to read and learn and know and anticipate these things beforehand, in order to make informed decisions in the case of illness.