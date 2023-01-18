Clean off your goggles and take a gander at the steampunk fashions and vintage gear in today's Seattle Times photo essay. The Seattle Steamrats tour the Georgetown Steam Plant and its two vertical Curtis turbines, the last in the world. (paywall? Try this link…)
Steampunks tour steam plant
- COMMENTS
- cosplay
- Seattle Steam power
- Steampunk
Spooky steampunk ghost ships and skull sculptures
Tattoo artist Jason Stieva has an amazing related hobby creating remarkably ornate skulls and ghost ships. Images: Instagram / shallowgravestudios READ THE REST
Aerium, the air-powered steampunk motorcycle
Peter Forsberg spent three years building Aerium, a motorcycle that runs on a tank of compressed air worn by the rider. Much of the mechanism is visible, and it can be ridden continuously for up to five minutes. Just listen t those pistons about 16:45 into this video: Image: YouTube / Wonder World READ THE REST
How the huge displays at NASA's mission control worked
You've seen the videos of old-school NASA mission-control from the 1960s, with those huge, wall-sized screens — which displayed bright lines showing the flight path of spacecraft, and flight data. How the heck did they do that? They didn't have wall-sized LCDs back then. Over at her phenomenal YouTube channel, Fran Blanche did a fantastic… READ THE REST
Warm up your freezing-cold office with this portable heater
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you've ever had a desk job, there's a good chance you quickly realized how much everyone's temperature preferences vary. Maybe your office's temperature was controlled by your boss, maybe it… READ THE REST
Reach your goals in 2023 with this functional and stylish smartwatch
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Stepping into the new year, you may have set new resolutions for yourself, whether it's to hit fitness goals or increase productivity. It can be hard to keep up the steam… READ THE REST
Kill germs and banish bad smells with $25 off this top-rated gadget
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Take a sniff — how does your home smell? If it's anything less than fresh as a daisy, you could do with a trusty gadget that banishes bad smells. Forget unpleasant… READ THE REST