Have a trippy day at this kaleidoscope shop in Arizona

Have a trippy day at the Nellie Bly kaleidoscope museum / steampunk emporium in Jerome, Arizona. This gallery has handmade kaleidoscopes on display from artists around the world, which museum-goers can peer into and see their vibrant patterns and colors.

This unique shop, named after the pioneering journalist, offers a mesmerizing array of handcrafted kaleidoscopes that are as diverse as they are beautiful. Since opening its doors in 1988, the store has become a must-visit destination for those seeking distinctive, high-quality art pieces.

While Nellie Bly may be renowned for its extensive kaleidoscope collection, the store also features a wide range of art glass and other unique gifts. Be sure to follow their Instagram to see handmade kaleidoscopes and other bespoke items!

From Atlas Obscura:

Connected to the original kaleidoscope store is Around the World with Nellie Bly, a steampunk emporium and gift shop. This started with some artisan steampunk gadgets including plane models, gear-shaped clocks, and super intricate music boxes. Visitors in the shop can look closely to discover the secret door that opens into the back office!

