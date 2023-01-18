US FEMA's aid instructions translated into "Alaska Native languages" that turned out to be gibberish

After a typhoon tore up Alaska's western coast last fall, the US Federal Emergency Management Agency called for residents—mostly Alaska Native peoples—to file paperwork in order to receive support for property damage repair and other aid. How nice that FEMA thought to provide the instructions for the forms in Alaska Native languages like Yup'ik or Inupiaq but turns out, the phrases—when translated back to English—included the likes of: "Tomorrow he will go hunting very early, and will (bring) nothing" and "Your husband is a polar bear, skinny."

From the Associated Press: