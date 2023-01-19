This smart trash can will incinerate your waste before scheduling a pickup

The Mill is a new wifi-enabled trash can. Yes really. Or, perhaps more accurately, it's a plastic bin with an incinerator on top and a wifi chip to take your money and remind a dispatch service to periodically pickup your ashen waste. Yes really. From Ars Technica:

People can subscribe to Mill for $33 per month with a one-year commitment or $45 per month on a month-to-month basis. You can sign up starting today, and Mill will get you set up in the early spring, Rogers said. The service is available across the US, and the company hopes to expand to Canada at some point in the future.

Hello can I interest you in investing in my new startup, Tr@$hP@nd@$, where we forcibly inject raccoons with wifi-enabled chips that provide electrical stimulation whenever you need them to eat your rubbish (plus location tracking, of course) — Listen to the Roland High Life (@thomdunn) January 17, 2023

