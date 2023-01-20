Jared Leto is going to star in a new Tron movie

Disney just can't quit Tron. Despite a host of potentially viable yet untapped franchises, such as the Herbie series and The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes?, Disney is dedicated to making Tron "a thing." Before the Tron zealots in the comments start sharpening their pitchforks, I want to clarify that I'm not saying Tron and its sequel, Tron: Legacy, are bad movies. However, try as Disney might, the IP has never caught fire with the mainstream.
Now, I'm not saying Disney should throw in the Tron towel or anything, but if the House of Mouse is so intent on rebooting the series again, keeping the IP away from Jared Leto might be a wise decision. Aside from the multiple controversies surrounding the actor, he's proven to be somewhat incapable of anchoring a sci-fi franchise. However, according to Deadline, Disney is getting ready to place the 30 Seconds to Mars frontman at the helm of a new Tron flick.
A new installment of Tron is coming back online. The Dish hears that Disney is in early negotiations to set Joachim Rønning to direct Jared Leto in Tron: Ares. The film is crewing up, eyeing an August start date in Vancouver.
Deals aren't complete yet, but this would mark the fourth collaboration between Disney and the Norwegian filmmaker who helmed Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. He has wrapped for the studio the Daisy Ridley-starrer Young Woman and the Sea, about the daring journey of Gertrude Ederle, a New York teen who became the first woman to swim across the English Channel. Jeff Nathanson scripted it, and Jerry Bruckheimer produces with him.