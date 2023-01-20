Jared Leto is going to star in a new Tron movie

Disney just can't quit Tron. Despite a host of potentially viable yet untapped franchises, such as the Herbie series and The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes?, Disney is dedicated to making Tron "a thing." Before the Tron zealots in the comments start sharpening their pitchforks, I want to clarify that I'm not saying Tron and its sequel, Tron: Legacy, are bad movies. However, try as Disney might, the IP has never caught fire with the mainstream.

Now, I'm not saying Disney should throw in the Tron towel or anything, but if the House of Mouse is so intent on rebooting the series again, keeping the IP away from Jared Leto might be a wise decision. Aside from the multiple controversies surrounding the actor, he's proven to be somewhat incapable of anchoring a sci-fi franchise. However, according to Deadline, Disney is getting ready to place the 30 Seconds to Mars frontman at the helm of a new Tron flick.