Tinker the Robot (1966)

Tinker the Robot was created by David Weston in 1966. Weston, an inventor, could control the Robot's actions from a control panel in his garage. The robot had a 200 meter range of motion and contained over 120 electric motors as well as other features. Tinker could perform all sorts of daily tasks such as washing the car, gardening, and even taking the inventor's baby for a ride in a stroller. On top of this, Tinker is a cutie-patootie. Oh, what I would have given to have Tinker as my babysitter when I was a kid!

From Got Weird on Instagram: