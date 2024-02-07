High school students create world's smallest humanoid robot

Students at Hong Kong's Diocesan Boys' School have built the world's smallest humanoid robot. At 5.5" tall, it's shorter than a ballpoint pen.

Of course, even among roboticists, what makes something a robot is in the eye of the beholder (or the creator). But to win a Guinness World Record in this category, "the robot must be able to articulate its shoulders, elbows, knees and hips, in addition to being capable of bipedal movement."

The robot's is programmable via mobile app. According to the students, their aim was to design a "small, low cost, rechargeable and programmable" humanoid robot platform for STEAM education, particularly in underserved communities.

"We also plan to open-source the design and programming code to further our objectives of promoting STEAM education," said student Isaac Zachary To.

