Want to stay in the Sicilian palazzo featured in The White Lotus? It's yours for $6k per night on Airbnb

White Lotus fans, here's your chance to live like Harper and Daphne! Check into the Villa Tasca, a 20-acre compound in Palermo, Italy. It's available for $6k a night on Airbnb.

From Airbnb:

All the glories of Italy's past—stately neoclassical architecture, trompe-l'oeil frescoes, Murano chandeliers, gilt-framed paintings—make for a sumptuous present at this Renaissance villa between Palermo and Monreale. While parts of the estate date from the 1500s, the exquisite 20-acre gardens transport visitors to the late-1800s Romantic era—all 7 minutes from the must-see Cappella Palatina.

Play family games on the lush lawns, stir up Victorian-style intrigue amid century-old trees and citrus groves, steal a honeymoon-worthy moment in the greenhouse, and watch the swans paddle their way around their pond. There's also a swimming pool and furnished terrace and, inside, a billiards room, music room, bar, TV, and Wi-Fi. Your holiday at the estate includes service from a full staff.