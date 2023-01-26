How misophonia, aka "sound rage," can destroy relationships

Misophonia, commonly known as "sound rage," is "a decreased tolerance to certain sounds," according to University of Oxford psychologist Jane Gregory who co-authored a key scientific paper on the subject. And it turns out that 18% of people, in the UK at least, experience some form of it. Maybe it's the sloppy salivary sounds of your partner eating or the annoying whistle of someone's snoring, but it's definitely a thing that can repulse people to the breaking point, even leading people to end relationships out of sheer acoustic agony. From The Guardian:

That "aversive reaction" can take the form of physical changes such as increased muscle tension or heart rate, or emotional responses such as irritability, shame and anxiety. It brings on a fight, flight or even a freeze response where, according to Gregory, "you get a really strong adrenaline reaction and it tells you that you're either in danger or you're being violated"[…]

Gregory suggests then "slowing down your breathing, or just giving your mind a little job to do", such as playing a game for a minute. By the time you re-enter the room, the sound might be gone, or you might feel better equipped, "because you know what's coming".

She also recommends "opposite action – this idea that sometimes the more we avoid something or block it out, the more harmful it feels to us. In CBT [cognitive behavioural therapy], we do the opposite of what you feel like doing." In this vein, she tries to fight her instinct to glare at her husband, gazing adoringly at him instead: "It's a way of tripping up your brain and saying: remember that you love this person, remember that you're not actually in danger."