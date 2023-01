Check out this Instagram hashtag: #2dollarbible. You'll find photos of $2 bills next to hotel room bibles. Sometimes they'll include other things like a Wet Ones wipe, a FUCK pin, or a You Are Awesome card.

In a five-month-old Reddit post, u/pvdnyc claims to be the originator. He said: "I hide $2 bills in bibles in hotels with notes. #2dollarbible."

The notes offer homespun advice.

"Stop faking. Be real," says one.

"Change is good. You go first," says another.