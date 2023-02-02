The office group-building exercise of your dreams (or nightmares)

I really have no idea what's going on here, but I'm intrigued. Twitter user Ask Aubry recently posted this video, with the caption, "Shark dance break might be the only way to get people back into the offices." In the video, the camera quickly zooms in on what appears to be a person in a shark suit leading other people (dressed in regular clothes) in an office dance.

I've been working from home the entire pandemic – is this what passes for office culture now? I think I'll stay home a while longer, thanks.