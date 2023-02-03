Are you playing Elden Ring, or are you just an academic?

If you've ever felt like life is an uphill battle, plagued with new and terrible enemies at every turn, you're either playing Elden Ring… or you're in higher education. Comedy website McSweeney's has put together a useful list to help you determine which of the two situations you're in — if everyone speaks in cryptic riddles, most people you meet want to kill you, and you sometimes wear funny robes, you're either adrift in the Lands Between or just trying to get through a Wednesday at university. Luckily, you no longer have to wonder about which applies to you!