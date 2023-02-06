Do otters like bananas?

Meet Kotaro and Hana, two otters who are living charmed lives. In this video, their human wonders if they might like some bananas to eat. You can see them contemplating this strange soft food. At one point their human sneaks the banana into their food bowl, but as Kotaro grabs kibble one by one and dips it into his water bowl, you can see that he's carefully avoiding the banana. The otters squeak and chirp (they make the cutest noises!) and definitely seem curious about the bananas, but in the end, it's pretty clearly a "no" from them. You can see more of the adorable otter pair on their Instagram.