Scott from Everyday Home Repair says loose drywall anchors are "arguably one of the most common things we need to fix in our home." I'm not going to argue with him. The plastic cylindrical anchors that come with mounting hardware for towel racks and the like often fail to grip the hole in the drywall. Scott says he never uses them. Instead, he uses stud anchors or, if the drywall is damaged, toggle bolts. He demonstrates both items in this video.