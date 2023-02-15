The Mysteries is a new graphic novel from Calvin and Hobbes creator Bill Watterson and caricaturist John Kascht

A no-questions-asked purchase right here, published by Simon & Schuster, which describes it as "a mysterious and beautifully illustrated fable about what lies beyond human understanding."

In a fable for grown-ups by cartoonist Bill Watterson, a long-ago kingdom is afflicted with unexplainable calamities. Hoping to end the torment, the king dispatches his knights to discover the source of the mysterious events. Years later, a single battered knight returns.

For the book's illustrations, Watterson and caricaturist John Kascht worked together for several years in unusually close collaboration. Both artists abandoned their past ways of working, inventing images together that neither could anticipate—a mysterious process in its own right.