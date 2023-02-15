Two workers fall into a vat of chocolate at Mars Wrigley's factory

When I was growing up, I never realized that some people watched Charlie and the Chocolate Factory through the lens of a horror film. On the surface, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is a simple and fun story chocked full of a few morality tales personified by the mischievous children the titular Charlie encounters. However, I've come to find out that some people view Willy Wonka as a murderous monster that exacts cruel punishments on children for expressing mild character defects.

Watching a character like Augustus Gloop plunge into a chocolate river because of his greed seemed perfectly fair in a movie. Hearing about employees at the Mars Wrigley factory suffering a similar fate by falling into a vat of chocolate seems significantly less fitting, even if still incredibly hilarious. According to the AV Club, that's exactly what happened to two employees that worked for the famous confectionary company. All that's left to do is summon the Oompa Loompas or, in this case, OSHA.