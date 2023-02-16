Leo Moracchioli covers "The Muffin Man" Jason Weisberger 8:01 am Thu Feb 16, 2023 Image: YouTube Yes, I know the Muffin Man. Leo Moracchioli's metal covers of popular music are some of my favorite things on the YouTubes. COMMENTS Leo Moracchioli metal covers A metal cover of Simple Minds' "Don't You (Forget About Me)" Leo Moracchioli covers Glaswegian super rockers Simple Minds. You could not turn on the radio in 1985's Los Angeles without hearing this song. Leo's cover is great. Image: screen grab READ THE REST Nu-metal cover in the style of the Mamas and the Papas is surprisingly great This comes courtesy of the heavy metal comedy show Two Minutes To Late Night, and features quite a few musicians I enjoy (particularly Dan Adriano and Kayleigh Goldsworthy). But more… READ THE REST Leo Moracchioli covers "Negative Creep" Not that the Kurt Cobain needs any improvement, but Leo's version is a ton of fun! Image: screen grab READ THE REST Save over 30% on this fitness trampoline that will change the way you work out We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If the thought of engaging in… READ THE REST Easily chop your favorite foods with the SEID Japanese Master Chef Knife We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. With the price of food and eating… READ THE REST This DIY game console and virtual pet bundle are the perfect toys for nostalgic millennials (and kids too) We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Millennials are perhaps one of the… READ THE REST