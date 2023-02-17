American cancer patient developed "uncontrollable" Irish accent

Unfortunately, this BBC story doesn't have a recording or video of the patient in question, whose Foreign Accent Syndrome was apparently precipitated by cancer: "the accent is something we hear," an expert stresses, a label we apply. The patients are not consciously affecting or developing a true regional accent.

A US man developed an "uncontrollable Irish accent" after being diagnosed with prostate cancer, despite having never visited Ireland, researchers say. The North Carolina man, who was in his 50s, was presumably afflicted with foreign accent syndrome (FAS), the British Medical Journal reports. The rare syndrome gave the man, who had no immediate family from Ireland, a "brogue" that remained until his death. Several similar cases have been recorded globally in recent years.