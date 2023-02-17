Ann Coulter tells Nikki Haley to "go back to your own country"

Conservative agitator Ann Coulter lashed out at GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley with racist fury, saying, "Why don't you go back to your own country?" Which is the United States.

Apparently, Coulter is up in arms over the fact that the former governor of South Carolina, who was born in the U.S. to immigrant parents, suggested the confederate flag be taken down from the Statehouse in 2019.

"This is my country, lady," Coulter said on the Mark Simone podcast earlier this week. "I'm not an American Indian, and I don't like them taking down all the monuments."

From NBC News:

Coulter, known for her racist and anti-immigrant stances, attacked India, as well. "Her candidacy did remind me that I need to immigrate to India so I can demand they start taking down parts of their history," she said. "What's with the worshipping of the cows? They're all starving over there. Did you know they have a rat temple, where they worship rats?" Coulter also called Haley a "bimbo" and a "preposterous creature," criticizing her for having advocated removing the Confederate flag from the grounds of the South Carolina Statehouse in the wake of the 2015 shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston.

But as they say, what's good for the goose is good for the gander in the toxic conservative coop, and it was only last November that the foul Nikki Haley shouted, "The only person we need to make sure we deport is [Raphael] Warnock!" (See video below, posted by The Recount.)

And, by the way, Sen. Warnock (D–GA) was born in Savannah, Georgia, but that's beside the point.